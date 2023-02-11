Lack of resources hinders Russia’s planned offensive: Ukrainian intelligence

According to a senior military intelligence officer, Russia lacks the necessary means to launch a significant offensive around the anniversary of the full-scale invasion on February 24, Kyiv Post wrote in a recent report.

Andriy Chernyak, a spokesperson of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, asserted that rumors and speculations of an impending large-scale onslaught were unfounded.

Russia lacks resources

“While information is spreading about a large-scale Russian offensive planned for February 24, this is not true,” he stated.

Chernyak stated that Russia was now “trying to uncover gaps in our defense,” but he did not dispute that Moscow had plans to conduct an offensive in the upcoming weeks.

“However, according to our intelligence, Russian leadership lacks the resources for extensive offensive activities,” he stressed.

Crippling recruitment capability a problem for Russian command: UK Intelligence

The spokesperson of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry further stated that “at least some tactical victory in eastern Ukraine continues to be the principal objective of Russian soldiers.”

According to the Kyiv Post, earlier this month Chernyak said that Putin had given his military the unachievable order to annex the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk by March.

Russian losses so far

According to reports from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the last 24 hours were the deadliest of the war so far for Russian troops.

The Ukrainian military increased its running tally of Russian military dead by 1,140 overnight to 136,880.