Slovakia ready to start talks on sending its MIG 29 jets to Ukraine

Slovakia can start the process of talks on delivering MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine now once Kyiv has officially asked for the planes, the country’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

The West and NATO are very careful with statements or making obligations to send modern fighter jets or long-range missile weapons to Ukraine because of the capability to strike deep into Russia.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said some European leaders are ready to provide military aircraft to his country.

I hear you @ZelenskyyUa! #Ukraine needs weapons to deoccupy its own land from #Russian agressor. Win the war. It is in the interest of our 🇸🇰 & 🇪🇺 security. You asked for weapons, incl. #wings MiG-29 to protect your sky & people. I will work on it. #Slovakia is with you. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/uUnfkpAoYC

— Eduard Heger (@eduardheger) February 9, 2023

“In case of any assistance to Ukraine, we claim a refund from the European Union… We will help Ukraine and at the same time we will get money,” Prime Minister Heger said.





The European Commission will participate in the negotiations.





Slovakia’s Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said the country has no use for the late Soviet-era jets and it could either sell them to other countries or donate them to Ukraine. The final decision was not made yet.

#Slovakia is ready to start negotiations on the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to #Ukraine

The head of the country's Defense Ministry, Jaroslav Naď, said that Slovakia no longer needs the planes of this type and can either sell them or transfer to Ukraine.

📰DW pic.twitter.com/o1nqw7Zzn4

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 10, 2023

The 12 Russian-made fighters were out of use since last summer, and they are in varying conditions.





The Slovak government ordered F-16 fighters to replace their old MiG-29 planes.





Bratislava supports Kyiv with weapons and different types of aid.