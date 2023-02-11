Iran’s Islamic revolution anniversary disrupted by hackers

The Islamic revolutionary state in Iran marked its 44th anniversary with usual state-organized demonstrations. But this time the celebrations were marked by a scandal as hackers briefly interrupted a televised speech of the country’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

President Raisi’s hardline government c young protesters calling for its ouster, currently fighting with massive waves of protests organized by what the state’s authorities call “deceived youth”. The protesters were called on to repent so they can be pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader.

The President promised the protesters during a speech in Azadi Square that “the Iranian people will embrace them with open arms”.

Raisi speech broadcast hacked a few hours ago informing citizens to take all their money out of Islamic Republic banks and join them on the streets on Feb 16th.

Regime in #Iran have 5 days to pack up & leave. But more than likely it’s going to get very violent. #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/ny1ytZBRGI

— Omid Djalili (@omid9) February 11, 2023

The President’s live televised speech was interrupted on the internet for about a minute, by a group of anti-Iranian government hackers that goes by the name of “Edalat Ali (Justice of Ali) with a logo appearing on screen of a group of anti-Iranian government hackers. A voice shouted a slogan: “Death to the Islamic Republic.”

Many Iranians today on social media are sharing photos and videos comparing the huge crowds #Iran’s State TV is showcasing for the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution with footage showing smaller crowds in Tehran. #PhotoShop pic.twitter.com/dqA07drPx8

— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) February 11, 2023

The protests in Iran started in September 2022 with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died in the custody of the country’s morality police, allegedly being beaten to death for violating the country’s harsh public appearance laws.

Iran’s security forces responded with a violent crackdown on the protesters.

Iran’s government decided to mark the celebration of the revolution’s anniversary by an amnesty of dissidents: Farhad Meysami and Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah.

The Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an amnesty covering many prisoners including some arrested in recent anti-government protests.

Human rights watch HRANA said that as of Today as many as 528 protesters had been killed, including 71 underaged citizens. According to the data, some 70 government security officers had also been killed. Around 20,000 protesters are believed to have been arrested.

Iranian leaders and state media have for weeks appealed for a strong turnout at Saturday’s rallies as a show of solidarity and popularity in an apparent response to the protests.