Nationwide strikes erupt in France over pension reform

Hundreds of thousands of citizens were expected to protest all across France to show pressure on the government over its plans to make people work longer before retiring.

Trade unions achieved the greatest social impact on January 19 when more than a million marched in a sign of protest to change the full state pension age from 62 to 64 years.

“I am expecting a lot of people. We need to be extremely numerous,” said Laurent Berger, head of the Confédération française démocratique du travail (CFDT, French Democratic Confederation of Labour), the country’s biggest trades union organization.

“There is a form of contempt (from the government). There is no answer to the (social) movement and there needs to be one,” Mr Berger added.

Citizens of France spend the longest time in retirement among all OECD countries.





President Emmanuel Macron says the reform is “vital” to ensure the stability of the pension system.

Unions say there are other ways to bolster the pension system, such as taxing the richest citizens or demanding employers or well-off pensioners to contribute more.