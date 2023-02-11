Crippling recruitment capability a problem for Russian command: UK Intelligence

The Russian command faces a difficult choice between continuing to use its troops in Ukraine with no rotation scheme, limiting the number of targets, or carrying out another mobilization, the British defense ministry says.

As reported in the daily intelligence update, on February 9, the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stated that his formation has suspended the prisoner recruitment program, and data from the Russian Federal Prison Service had previously suggested a slowdown in the rate of prisoner recruitment from December 2022. It was pointed out that news about the harsh realities of service in the Wagner Group in Ukraine probably reached the prisoners and reduced the number of volunteers.

“The key factor is probably the increasingly direct rivalry between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Wagner Group. The regular Russian military has probably already deployed the vast majority of mobilized reservists. The Russian command faces a difficult choice: either continue to exhaust its forces, reduce the number of targets, or carry out another form of mobilization.”