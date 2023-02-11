More than 20k fatalities in Turkey, international aid coming to Syria

The death toll in Turkey from enormous earthquakes has risen to 20,665, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced. As the rescue actions continue the Arab world stands in solidarity to help another country affected by the disaster – Syria.

As many as 93,000 victims have been evacuated from southern Turkey’s danger zone, and more than 166,000 emergency personnel are involved in the rescue and relief efforts.





There have been 1,891 aftershocks since the first quake early on Monday, Feb. 6, the AFAD added.





Help for Syria





Humanitarian aid supplies arrive in Syria from across the Arab world in an effort to help the war-torn country that was now hit by an earthquake.





The aid is coming from Tunisia, Oman, Libya and the UAE. Airplanes with aid are being sent to Damascus, Aleppo and Latakia.





The people are left with no shelter and food after a major earthquake struck Turkey, killing at least 23,700 people.