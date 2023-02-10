US President Joe Biden to visit Poland on Feb 20-22

Biden will give a speech ahead of the anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Yuri Gripas/PAP/EPA

The White House spokeswoman said on Friday that President Joe Biden will visit Poland on February 20-22, he will meet with President Andrzej Duda, hold a meeting with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine and give a speech before the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Karine Jean-Pierre said during the press conference that President Biden will discuss with Duda “our bilateral cooperation, as well as our collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster Nato’s deterrence.” Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine countries, those on Nato’s eastern flank, to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to their defence.

She added that Biden will also give a speech ahead of the anniversary of the war, in which he will address how the U.S. “rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

On Friday evening, President Andrzej Duda tweeted: “At my invitation, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will come to Poland for another visit. Poland will also be a co-host of the summit of the eastern flank of NATO and the USA. Our allied relations are stronger than ever.”