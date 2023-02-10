Nato, EU membership of key national interest says president

Referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Duda stressed that the conflict had brought on the biggest security crisis in Europe since World War II.

Marek Borawski/KPRP

Membership of the European Union (EU) and Nato is of key national interest to Poland, the president said in a Friday address.

Andrzej Duda said Nato and the EU provided Poland with military and economic safeguards.”Our presence in Nato ensures our military security, and membership of the EU helps strengthen our economic security,” Duda said. He added that membership in both organisations was of key national interest.

For this reason, Duda said, Poland was intent on modernising its armed forces and reinforcing its alliances. Duda also reiterated Poland’s support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

The president also mentioned his forthcoming security talks with the Nato secretary general in Brussels and British leaders in London, as well as planned meetings with European leaders at a security conference in Munich.