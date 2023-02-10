U.S. President to visit Poland ahead of Ukraine war one-year anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Poland on 20-22 February. During his visit, he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group. He will also deliver a speech ahead of the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

“At my invitation, the President of the United States Joe Biden will be coming to Poland for another visit,” Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote on social media.

Na moje zaproszenie z kolejną wizytą do Polski przyjedzie Prezydent Stanów Zjednoczonych Joe Biden.

Polska będzie też współgospodarzem szczytu wschodniej flanki NATO i USA.

Nasze relacje sojusznicze są silniejsze niż kiedykolwiek. 🇵🇱🤝🇺🇸

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) February 10, 2023

According to Jean-Pierre, Biden will discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as U.S. and Poland’s joint efforts to support Ukraine and strengthen NATO deterrence. In addition, Biden will meet with leaders of NATO’s eastern flank countries to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to their defense.

Supporting Ukraine

President Biden will also deliver a speech ahead of the anniversary of the brutal and invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has mobilized the world to support the Ukrainian people as they defend their freedom and democracy, the White House spokesperson said.

In turn, the spokesman for the White House National Security Council John Kirby, said that Biden will make clear that additional security assistance and additional will be coming from the United States.

“The President will make it very clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Kirby said.