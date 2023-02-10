Belgium detains another MEP in Qatargate investigation

The Belgian prosecutor’s office investigating the corruption scandal in the European Parliament decided to carry out renewed searches, and detained a lawmaker whose immunity from prosecution had been waived last week.

Federal prosecutors put out in a statement informing that a member of the European Parliament (MEP) identified as “M.T.”, described by a source to be Mr. Marc Tarabella, has been detained.





Belgian authorities searched Mr. Tarabella’s home in Anthisnes in the east of the country, also a town hall and a deposit box at a bank in the nearby city of Liege.

MEP Marc Tarabella has been arrested by Belgian authorities in the probe connected to alleged corruption in the European Parliament. https://t.co/vtL2phvdVs

It is now up to the judge overseeing the case whether Tarabella will face charges based on the newly gathered materials, prosecutors have informed. Tarabella’s representatives gave no reaction or denial of any wrongdoing by their client, or the Belgian services.





MEP Eva Kaili and Italian former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, and two other people, are held in Belgian custody after being charged with corruption and money laundering as to illegal cooperation with Qatar and Morocco.





Panzeri has agreed to work with Belgian authorities in exchange for a reduced sentence. The state of Qatar and Eva Kaili have denied breaking the law.





Kaili’s partner, Francesco Giorgi while in custody confessed to taking bribessaying he thinks Tarabella did the same.





Tarabella’s lawyer has informed the public that the MEP visited Qatar twice and had informed the adequate organs of the EU institutions about this trip.

Here’s Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella raising his hand to vote to have his parliamentary immunity lifted after a request from Belgian prosecutors looking into his involvement in the #QatarGate corruption scandal.

The vote was approved. pic.twitter.com/8S5mWN787v

Last week the European Parliament decided to waive the immunity of Tarabella and another Italian MEP Andrea Cozzolino, who are both members of the Socialist and Democrats faction.