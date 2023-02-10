Paris: Man fires shots from balcony, police cordons off area

A man started shooting from his balcony window in Paris’ 15th district leading to a police intervention, a source within the services has claimed, adding that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The Prefecture de Police stated on Twitter that the area around the rue Saint-Amand in Paris’ 15th district is cordoned off, and has asked people to stay away.

#Paris15 rue saint-Amand , intervention de police en cours.

🔵 Périmètre de sécurité et déviation de circulation en place.

Évitez le secteur. pic.twitter.com/7XDNiXprvI

BFM-TV reported that the man fired seven times. According to a daily newspaper Le Parisien, the man, who was older and possibly under the influence of alcohol, fired shots in the air and then barricaded himself inside the apartment.