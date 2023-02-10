Belarus convicts railway saboteurs who hindered the Russian invasion: Viasna

A Belarusian court sentenced two men to 22 years in prison for actions aimed at slowing the movement of Russian forces in Belarus, human rights group Viasna announced.

Dmitry Klimov, 28, and Vladimir Aramtsev, 27, were arrested and put through a harsh trial, then sentenced for state treason and terrorism, Viasna stated.





A third man convicted, Yevgeny Minkevich, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for not reporting on activities he noticed but was released due to having served his time in arrest before the trial.





The three men had been arrested by Belarusian authorities at the end of March 2022.





The trial lasted for 2-weeks with all court sessions kept behind closed doors at the Mogilevsk regional court, Viasna explained.





Numerous acts of sabotage were committed on Belarusian railway lines after Russia’s presence in the country, before the start of military aggression on Ukraine.

Belarusian partisans have carried out numerous sabotage actions on the railway across Belarus since the start of the war in 🇺🇦. They disrupt the railway system so 🇷🇺 military equipment cannot move. Our people join the Anti-War Movement despite the risks of violence & detention. pic.twitter.com/n93I1uJ4Xj

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) April 7, 2022

Saboteurs disabled equipment responsible for traffic control, which led to blockages on certain sections of the railroad.





The Lukashenka regime authorities have officially reported 13 people as detained for railway sabotage.





There happen to still be around 1,500 political prisoners in Belarus according to human rights activists.