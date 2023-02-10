‘With Copernicus Across the World’ project to launch Saturday

The “Polish Community” Association is about to launch the “With Copernicus Across the World” project aimed to promote renowned Polish scientist Nicolaus Copernicus, and in a broader way Polish contributions to the world of science and technology. The official launch of the project will take place on February 11 at 10 a.m. at Chicago’s Copernicus Center.

The “With Copernicus Across the World” project will be implemented in 32 countries around the world, engaging approximately 75,000 people, including children and youth.

The main objective of the project is to popularise the figure of Nicolaus Copernicus in Polish communities by developing attractive teaching materials and tools, promoting places associated with the great astronomer, and including them in educational trips for youth.

Furthermore, the project aims to create a sense of pride in Polish science and culture in the youngest members of the Polish diaspora, bringing about the satisfaction of being part of the Polish community.

Main events

The official launch of the project on February 11.

Sending birthday postcards to Nicolaus Copernicus for his birthday (19 February 2023), that will later be transformed into an album and exhibition.

World Congress of Polish Teachers to be held 26-28 May in Toruń.

Polish Youth Rally “Kopernic Camp”, 17-23 July in Lidzbark Warmiński.

Official closing conference in Warsaw, in November.

According to the “Polish Community” Association, cooperation for the project has already been established with a number of scientific institutions, local authorities, and media that are set to promote the figure of Nicolaus Copernicus.

The project has been granted the Honorary Patronage by the First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

The “Polish Community” Association is a non-government organization established in February 1990 on the initiative of the Speaker of the Polish Senate, Professor Andrzej Stelmachowski, who headed the organization until 2008. The association has 23 branches throughout Poland, and seven Polish centers, and supports 565 entities from 54 countries worldwide.

Nicolaus Copernicus

Nicolaus Copernicus was born on February 19, 1473, in Toruń, in the Kingdom of Poland. He became a mathematician and astronomer, famous to this day as being the one “who stopped the Sun and moved the Earth.” He was also a priest of the Roman Catholic Church.

In his opus magnum “De revolutionibus orbium coelestium” (“On the Revolutions of the Celestial Spheres”) he formulated a model of the universe that placed the Sun, as opposed to the Earth, at the center of the universe. In 1543 it became a major scientific event triggering the Scientific Revolution.