New Moldova’s PM promises to keep pro-Western course, reforms

Moldova’s President in continuing the recent pro-Western course of the country, has nominated her defense adviser Dorin Recean as the new Prime Minister of the country. The decision comes just hours after the resignation of the previous government.

Moldova: PM announces gov’t resignation

see more

President Maia Sandu announced the decision at a press conference. The new Prime Minister recently served as the secretary of Moldova’s security council.

BREAKING: The new Moldovan PM is Dorin Recean, Former Minister of Internal Affairs pic.twitter.com/9qpduUwtit

— AlexandruC4 (@AlexandruC4) February 10, 2023

Previously Recean served as the country’s interior minister.

‼️ Prime Minister of #Moldova resigns along with the entire government

"If the government enjoyed the same confidence at home as it did abroad, with our partners, we would have been able to govern for longer," Gavrilița said. pic.twitter.com/ltCmRsZB9f

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 10, 2023

The newly nominated Prime Minister said he plans to continue pursuing membership in the European Union for Moldova. He named the new government’s priorities as maintaining order, stimulating economic development, and securing peace and stability.

Moldova can keep on counting on the EU, I told PM @natgavrilita

We proposed €145 million in new funding just last week and continue to support your economy and energy security.

As 🇲🇩 progresses on its EU reform path, we are now working to get you closer to our Single Market. pic.twitter.com/IUocFFwB7A

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 6, 2023

We will support Moldova’s efforts to achieve territorial integrity: President Duda

“We believe it is necessary to preserve the territorial integrity of Moldova within internationally recognised borders. This is a fundamental issue…

see more

The previous cabinet of Moldova was praised for its pro-Western course in reforms by the EU partners. Poland was also in close cooperation with Moldova supporting its EU aspirations. However, the country struggles with many challenges in the field of energy and security, many of them stemming from the rebel province of Transnistria.

Russia is threatening Moldova over Transnistria again.

Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, has said that Moldova may suffer the fate of Ukraine if the conflict in Tiraspol is not “resolved through direct dialogue.”

(1/?) pic.twitter.com/xjwzhIpqYU

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 3, 2023

The non-recognized self-declared republic, separating Ukraine from Moldova, is considered Putin’s potential tool in the ongoing conflict and is increasing tension on Moldova’s EU and NATO closest partner and neighbor – Romania.