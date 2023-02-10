Polish PM welcomes EU decision to support members helping Ukraine

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has welcomed a provision included in an EU summit’s conclusions, stating that the EU should offer more support for countries helping Ukraine.

Morawiecki took part in a European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

“We have managed to introduce an additional provision to the conclusions,” the Polish prime minister said. “A conclusion that was not there. A conclusion that states that countries that contribute most to the Ukraine aid issue, to helping Ukrainians, should receive larger and more flexible support from the European Commission, from the European Union.”

Morawiecki said Ukrainian migration was an important issue raised during the summit.

“I’m pleased that we’ve managed to introduce it, because Poland will benefit from it,” Morawiecki said. “Millions of euros more will be transferred to Poland to help in the process of accommodating refugees.”

Poland has hosted the most Ukrainian refugees among all countries since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.