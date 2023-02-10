Car plows into Jerusalem bus stop killing two

Two people, including a six year-old boy, were killed and seven people were injured when a car ran into a group of people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israel’s Army Radio reported, quoting medics at the scene.



Israeli police described the incident as a car ramming attack and said the driver had been killed.

Breaking news from Israel’s capital where a terrorist just rammed a car into a busy bus stop killing 2, including a six year old child, and injuring more.

Absolutely heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/4jNZXLJmMX

— Brooke Goldstein (@GoldsteinBrooke) February 10, 2023

Earlier, the country’s emergency services said six people, including two children, had been hurt in the incident.

A volunteer medic with United Hatzalah ambulance service told Army Radio: “Everyone was lying out, thrown about, in very bad condition. To our regret, one child did not survive.”

Footage circulated on social media showed a blue car that had crashed into a pole in front of the bus stop in the Ramot Alon area, a part of Jerusalem that was annexed by Israel after the 1967 Middle Eastern war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a terrorist attack and ordered security forces to be reinforced and for arrests to be made among people close to the suspected assailant, who was shot at the scene.

The incident occurred during a period of high tension following an attack in which a lone Palestinian gunman shot seven people outside a synagogue last month.