Moldova: PM announces gov’t resignation

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița announced on Friday that her government was resigning, after a turbulent 18 months in power marked by economic turmoil and the aftershocks of Russia’s war on neighboring Ukraine.



“I believe in the Moldovan people. I believe in Moldova,” she told a news briefing. “ I believe that we will be able to make it through all the difficulties and challenges.”

‼️ Prime Minister of #Moldova resigns along with the entire government

"If the government enjoyed the same confidence at home as it did abroad, with our partners, we would have been able to govern for longer," Gavrilița said. pic.twitter.com/ltCmRsZB9f

The resignation comes, unrelated, after the country said a Russian missile violated its airspace on Friday morning and summoned the Russian ambassador to protest.

The former Soviet republic country of 2.5 million has suffered from soaring inflation and was strained last year by an influx of Ukrainian refugees.

It also suffered power cuts following Russian air attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and has struggled to break its dependence on Russian gas.

Protests erupted over rising prices, particularly for gas from Moscow, in what Chisinau has described as part of a Kremlin-sponsored campaign to destabilize the government.

Gavrilita assumed the post in August 2021 after her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity secured a majority in parliament with a mandate to clean up corruption.

European Union leaders accepted Moldova as a membership candidate last year in a diplomatic triumph for President Maia Sandu, who was elected in 2020.