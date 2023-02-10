Poland wants Nato summit to promote integration of Ukraine with West

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland would like the upcoming Nato summit to discuss improving Ukraine’s cooperation with Euro-Atlantic structures, a top presidential official has said.

Andrzej Duda, the Polish President, met his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the south-eastern Polish city of Rzeszow on Thursday night. Zelensky stopped in Rzeszow on his way back from a European tour covering London, Paris and Brussels.

Marcin Przydacz, head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, told the state-owned broadcaster TVP Info on Friday that Duda briefed Zelensky on his planned activities, including his visit next week to Nato’s headquarters and the expected talks with alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, concerning the Nato summit that will be held in Vilnius in July.

According to Przydacz, the point is “for the Vilnius summit to be a step forward when it comes to the strengthening of Nato’s eastern flank, but also in terms of Ukraine’s future cooperation with Euro-Atlantic structures.

“Ukraine is already a candidate for EU membership and we want to support it in this respect so as to expand the area of security and stability around the Polish borders,” Przydacz added.

The two presidents also discussed Zelensky’s future visit to Warsaw, according to Przydacz.