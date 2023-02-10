Polish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Rzeszów

Presidents of Poland and Ukraine met in Rzeszów, south-east Poland, on Thursday and discussed the situation in the region, the office of the Polish president reported on Friday on Twitter.

“The President of Ukraine reported on his recent diplomatic activity in Brussels and other European capitals. The talks also focused on security in the region,” it said.

Good to see you @ZelenskyyUa

🇵🇱🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/alsK6OrPUW

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) February 10, 2023

Duda and Zelenskyy also discussed the current situation at the front and the need for further joint actions for military support, the office added.

According to Marcin Przydacz, head of the Polish presidential Foreign Affairs Bureau, the Ukrainian head of state thanked his Polish counterpart for all the support that Warsaw provides to Ukraine and its citizens.