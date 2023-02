LIVE: Day 352 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

To boost Ukraine’s defensive effort, Lithuania’s defense ministry has offered it 36 L70 anti-aircraft guns to take down Iranian drones.

07:26 CET

#Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin announced today that the Wagner Group has entirely stopped recruiting prisoners. The #Kremlin continues to pursue measures to gradually prepare #Russia’s defense industrial base for a protracted war in #Ukraine.https://t.co/dCQSesJMCz pic.twitter.com/OiGFffBwd0

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) February 10, 2023

07:00 CET

#Lithuania will provide #Ukraine with 36 L70 anti-aircraft guns to fight Iranian drones

This was stated by the Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas. He visited Ukraine on a working visit. pic.twitter.com/JpLWtf6n9j

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 9, 2023