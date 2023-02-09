Parents of deceased cinematographer sue Alec Baldwin over ‘Rust’ shooting

Parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins are suing actor Alec Baldwin and others over the cinematographer’s 2021 death in New Mexico during the filming of the Western ‘Rust’, the family’s lawyer said on Thursday.

The announcement comes after a Santa Fe prosecutor charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter on January 31, accusing him of reckless disregard for safety when a revolver he was holding fired a live round killing Hutchins and injuring ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza.

Set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin in October had settled a separate wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ husband Matt Hutchins over the fatal shooting on the film set outside Santa Fe.

Attorney Gloria Allred, representing Hutchins’ parents and sister, said she would provide details of the new lawsuit at a news conference in Los Angeles later on Thursday.

Luke Nikas, a lawyer representing Baldwin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Matt Hutchins’ settlement with Baldwin and the producers of ‘Rust’, filming of the movie was set to resume in early 2023 with Hutchins serving as executive producer, and Baldwin remaining in the lead role of ‘Harland Rust’, with Souza directing.

At the time, Matt Hutchins said he had no interest in attributing blame to Baldwin or the ‘Rust’ producers for the fatal shooting, and called his wife’s death “a terrible accident”.

In a 2021 television interview Baldwin said Hutchins had directed him where to point the gun and to cock it. He said the revolver fired when he let go of the hammer and he did not pull the trigger.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, that was the training that I had,” Baldwin told ABC News.

An FBI forensic test of the reproduction Pietta long Colt .45 revolver found that it functioned “normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.