Japan arrests alleged crime spree ringleaders operating from Philippine prison

The Japanese police have taken four men into custody for their alleged involvement in a nationwide crime spree. The ringleaders, who were jailed in the Philippines, are accused of targeting the elderly and stealing or cheating out billions of yen from their victims.

The suspects were able to recruit accomplices in Japan using their mobile phones and social media to carry out the crimes. The alleged mastermind of the operation, who went by the name “Luffy” after a popular anime character, is believed to have communicated with his accomplices via the encrypted app Telegram.

The accomplices posed as police or Japan Financial Services Agency members, and would steal the victims’ ATM cards after convincing them that their accounts had been compromised.

The suspects’ arrests come after over 50 incidents spread across 14 prefectures in Japan that are believed to be linked to the gang. One of these incidents resulted in the murder of a 90-year-old woman in Tokyo.

The suspects were already incarcerated in the Philippines when they began their scheme, and were deported to Japan earlier this week. The Philippine authorities have also sent 24 mobile phones that were confiscated from the suspects as evidence to the Japanese authorities.

The case highlights the issue of detainees in Philippine jails being able to command criminal operations using their smartphones, despite being behind bars. The breach has been blamed on corruption in the jail system and the Philippine Justice Minister has stated that it will be addressed.

The suspects’ deportation to Japan took place during the official visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to Japan, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Philippines wants to show its willingness to cooperate with its neighbors in combating transnational crime, even though Manila and Tokyo are not bound by an extradition treaty.