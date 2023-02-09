PM meets Zelensky, Macron at EU summit

The Prime Minister's Office said on social media that Morawiecki attended a meeting with Zelensky together with delegates from Spain, Romania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Italy.

Johanna Geron/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and spoke with French head of state Emmanuel Macron at a special EU summit in Brussels.

Zelensky is in Brussels to garner support for his country’s struggle against an invading Russian army. On Wednesday he held talks in London and Paris.

The Office wrote that prior to the meeting with Zelensky, Morawiecki spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Poland is one of the leaders in support for (Ukraine – PAP), because the security of Ukraine means the security of the entire world,” the Office wrote.