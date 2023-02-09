Romania and Moldova sign agreement on joint border control

The governments of Romania, which belongs to the European Union and NATO, and Moldova signed an agreement on joint border control. It is intended to facilitate the movement of people and goods between the two countries. Interior Ministers of both countries have explained that the agreement is the result of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Romanian Minister Lucian Bode said that the joint border control agreement would increase the capacity of border crossings as well as protect both countries from smuggling and terrorism. He added that a pilot project will be implemented at the Leuseni-Albita crossing, which accounts for 40 percent of the border traffic between Moldova and Romania.

“From now on, there will no longer be two border checks but only one, carried out by a joint Moldovan-Romanian team of customs officers,” Bode said. He added that due to the war in Ukraine, the number of crossings on the border has nearly doubled to 9.6 million.

The outcome of the joint border control at the first border crossing will be assessed in six months. The project may be then implemented at other crossings between the two countries.

Moldovan Interior Minister Ana Revenco, who was also present at the ceremony, said that the new joint border controls will be implemented in cooperation with the EU border control agency Frontex.