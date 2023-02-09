Chinese spy balloon part of global surveillance ‘fleet’: U.S. official

The U.S. government has declared that the balloon shot down by the U.S. Air Force fighter jet off the South Carolina coast on Saturday, was part of a vast fleet that has conducted surveillance on at least five continents over several years.

“Subsequent intelligence analysis” has since allowed the U.S. to confirm that they were part of spying efforts by Beijing, said a Pentagon spokesperson, indicating that similar balloons have floated over the U.S. on four occasions since 2017.

Washington has started to inform other countries about its findings, since the U.S. “was not the only target of this broader program,” said Antony Blinken, U.S. secretary of state.

A huge white balloon equipped with sophisticated technology moved from over Canada into the U.S., flying from the northwest to the southeast while hovering above sensitive military installations along the way, prior to being shot down by the U.S. military in the Atlantic Ocean.

The balloon incident has further highlighted China’s ever-pervasive security and espionage efforts worldwide, and has further cranked up tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary-general, spoke of his concerns regarding China’s activities. He said the balloon illustrated the need for alliance countries to band together in protecting themselves.

“The Chinese balloon over the United States confirms a pattern of Chinese behavior where we see that China over the last years has invested in new military capabilities,” Stoltenberg said.

“We’ve also seen increased Chinese intelligence activities in Europe. They use satellites, they use cyber, and as we’ve seen over the United States, also balloons. So we just have to be vigilant,” he said.

There have been additional sightings of balloons reported to have been floating above American military sites including in Texas, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia, California and Guam, where the U.S. has navy and air force bases and stations its aircraft carriers.

Beijing retorted that the U.S. has been “hyping” the threat from China, and continues stating that the balloon was a civilian meteorology research “airship.”

On Thursday, state media even ridiculed the U.S. stating that China’s balloon had “cutting-edge” technologies that the United States had yet to master.

Spy balloons are generally speaking old technology, capable of collecting much of the same information as satellites. However, they have the advantage of being able to hover over one spot for longer. In contrast, satellites have a shorter window to capture images as the Earth rotates.

Similar balloons have also been noticed in Japan and Taiwan in the last few years, and China has confirmed a second balloon spotted over South America was theirs earlier this week. They issued an apology to the Costa Rican government, though explaining it was merely a civilian vessel.