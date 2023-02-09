Belarusian prosecutor wants 12 years for Nobel Peace Prize laureate

A Belarusian prosecutor asked a Minsk court on Thursday to sentence Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski to 12 years in prison, Bialiatski’s human rights organization reported.

Belarus: 1,242 convicted in political trials in 2022

At least 1,242 people in Belarus were convicted last year in court cases motivated by political reasons, the Human Rights Centre Viasna reported….

see more

Bialiatski and three co-defendants, one of whom is abroad, have been charged with financing protests and smuggling money. They also face a fine of more than USD 73,000, the Viasna human rights organization said.

“The allegations against our colleagues are linked to their human rights activists, the Viasna human rights center’s provision of help to the victims of politically motivated persecution,” Viasna stated.

Belarusian opposition

Bialiatski, 60, is a co-founder of Viasna and one of the most prominent of hundreds of Belarusians who were jailed during a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted in the summer of 2020.

Ales Bialiatski, who has been fighting for democracy and human rights in his beleaguered homeland his entire life, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties and the embattled Russian rights group Memorial.https://t.co/g5DiwWtj7O

— Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) February 9, 2023

Viasna took a leading role in providing legal and financial assistance to hundreds of Belarusians who were jailed during mass protests after long-time leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Bialiatski was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last October for his work on human rights and democracy, sharing it with the Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties. However, he was arrested in 2021 along with two co-workers from Viasna.