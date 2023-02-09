N. Korea boasts its nuclear potential during nighttime parade

Nuclear-armed North Korea flexed its missile production muscle during a nighttime parade, state media reported on Thursday, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon.



The country has forged ahead with its ballistic missile program, test-launching dozens of advanced missiles last year despite United Nations Security Council resolutions and sanctions.

“The message Pyongyang wants to send internationally, demonstrating its capabilities to deter and coerce, will likely come in the form of solid-fuel missile tests and detonation of a miniaturized nuclear device,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

Imagery released by state media outlet KCNA of the Wednesday night parade showed as many as 11 Hwasong-17s, North Korea’s largest ICBM, which are suspected to be able to strike nearly anywhere in the world with a nuclear warhead.

Kim Jong Un and his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, took centre stage at a military parade in Pyongyang that featured North Korea’s latest nuclear missile technology.

— in pictures https://t.co/A1hMIhtKjO pic.twitter.com/J7BusIdyvY

— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 9, 2023

Eleven missiles could be enough to overwhelm current U.S. missile defenses, Ankit Panda of the United States–based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said on Twitter.

“This is cumulatively more ICBM launchers than we’ve ever seen before at a North Korean parade,” he added.

The Hwasong-17 was first tested last year. Alongside them at the parade was what some analysts said could be a prototype or mockup of a new solid-fuel ICBM in canister launchers.

Developing a solid-fuel ICBM has long been seen as a key goal for the country, as it could make its nuclear missiles harder to spot and destroy during a conflict.

North Korea held the parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its army, KCNA said. Leader Kim Jong Un attended with his daughter, who is seen as playing a possible future leadership role in the hereditary dictatorship.

South Korea’s foreign ministry criticized the parade, urging the North to “immediately stop illegal nuclear and missile development, reckless nuclear threats, and promptly return to the denuclearisation negotiations.”