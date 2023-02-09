We will fight for our children’s dreams: Zelenskyy in EP

We will fight for the dreams of our children and grandchildren, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told EU lawmakers in his address in the European Parliament on Thursday.



“I stand before you to defend Ukraine’s right to return home – to Europe,” said Zelenskyy in his speech, stressing that “the total war that Russia has started is not just about territories, but also values.”

🔴 LIVE: President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUA addresses the European Parliament ↓ https://t.co/65CvNBOu2Y

— European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) February 9, 2023

As the president declared, his nation “will fight for the dreams of our children and grandchildren,” explaining that “Europe always remains free as long as we are together, and together we care about our Europe.”

Before his address, the EU lawmakers gave him a long standing ovation before he spoke to the assembly, cheering and applauding him, some of them wearing the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flags in ribbons clipped to their jackets.

European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola backed Ukraine’s call for more weapons.

“We know the sacrifice your people have endured for Europe and we must honor it not only with words but with action,” she said, adding that this should include “the jets you need to protect the liberty too many have taken for granted.”