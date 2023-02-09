Australia to examine Chinese-made cameras installed in govt. buildings

The Australian government will examine surveillance technology used in offices of the defense department, Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Thursday, amid reports the Chinese-made cameras could be used for foreign intelligence gathering raising security risks.

Furthermore, Australian media reported on Wednesday that the national war memorial in Canberra would remove several Chinese-made security cameras installed on the premises over concerns of spying.

“This is an issue and … we’re doing an assessment of all the technology for surveillance within the defense estate and where those particular cameras are found, they are going to be removed,” Marles told ABC Radio in an interview.

At the beginning of January a Chinese “spy balloon” flew over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and through Canada before appearing over the city of Billings in Montana. On January 4th the object was later shot down, however, the appearance of the balloon further strained U.S.- Chinese relations and caused the Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his visit to Beijing.

On January 3, the U.S. Pentagon reported that another Chinese balloon was spotted somewhere over South America.

China claimed that the balloons have unfortunately strained from their set trajectory and were meant for civilian purposes, mainly research.

Earlier in November the UK asked its departments to stop installing Chinese-linked surveillance cameras at sensitive buildings. Some U.S. states have banned vendors and products from several Chinese technology companies.