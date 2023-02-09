So far 11 people rescued by Polish firefighters in Turkey

Polish firefighters in Turkey extracted an 11th person from under the rubble in Besni on Thursday morning, Jakub Siczek, the liaison officer of the HUSAR group operating there, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).



As he added, it took them several hours to reach the person and free her from under the rubble.

👨‍🚒🦮🇵🇱🇹🇷#MisjaTurcja#HUSAR Poland Cały czas działają. Trwa walka z czasem o każde życie ludzkie … 💪👨‍🚒🇵🇱❤️ @MSWiA_GOV_PL @eu_echo trzymajcie kciuki za powodzenie. pic.twitter.com/E7hPXjNnbK

— Andrzej Bartkowiak (@ABartkowiak_PSP) February 8, 2023

The 76-people-strong HUSAR Poland rescue group, consisting of 76 firefighters of the State Fire Service and eight trained dogs, has been operating in the Turkish city of Besni since Tuesday. Nearly thirty houses collapsed there due to the massive earthquake.

Monday’s magnitude 7.8 quake, followed hours later by a second quake almost as powerful, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools, and apartment blocks, killing thousands and injuring tens of thousands, and has left countless people homeless in Turkey and northern Syria.