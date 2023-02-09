Support for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia are priorities: PM ahead of Brussels summit

“I am just setting off for the European Council meeting. Poland’s demands are clear: EU cooperation in financial and military support for Ukraine, a 10th round of sanctions, and confiscation and donation of Russian property to reduce energy prices for citizens and help rebuild Ukraine,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on social media.

📢On 9 February, PM @MorawieckiM will participate in the #EUCO summit in #Brussels. The meeting will cover further actions for European #security, #economic issues and #migration. pic.twitter.com/XgqRdZHy4Q

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) February 9, 2023

During the summit “EU leaders will discuss recent developments with regards to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and continued EU support to Ukraine,” the European Council website stated.

Moreover, the European Council will discuss Europe’s economic situation and illegal immigration, focusing on effective control of external borders and on broader action in countries of origin.

#EUCO | 🇪🇺 EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 9-10 February.

On the agenda:

📌 Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine

📌 economic situation in the EU

📌 migration

More info 👇#StandWithUkraine

— EU Council (@EUCouncil) February 8, 2023

Faced with new geopolitical realities, EU leaders will also discuss how to ensure the EU’s long-term competitiveness, prosperity, and position on the international stage. In this regard, the topic of conversation will be how to realize the full potential of the EU single market. They will also reflect on measures to be taken to support the EU industry.

Estoinia backs Ukraine

EU member states should jointly buy arms and ammunition for Ukraine, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters on Thursday ahead of an EU summit in Brussels.

Timely discussions ahead at #EUCO as we need to continue our support to #Ukraine, increase EU’s competitiveness by enhancing the #SingleMarket, and discuss issues related to migration.

My message: I expect EU to move forward on use of #Russia’s frozen assets and accountability.

— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 9, 2023

“It is very important that we speed up the military aid to Ukraine,” she also said.

Zelenskyy to appear at the European Council meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron travelled together to attend a European Union summit later on Thursday.

🇪🇺🇺🇦 Welcome to Brussels, dear @ZelenskyyUa

The heart of the European family, in which Ukraine belongs.

We will support Ukraine every step of the way towards our Union. pic.twitter.com/eELXeZYmM5

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 9, 2023

Zelenskyy is aiming to push European Union leaders to provide further military assistance in the fight against Russia and for a quick start to EU membership talks. Zelenskyy earlier visited London and Paris on Wednesday.