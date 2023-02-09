Polish Army medics already in Turkey to help earthquake victims

Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej/Twitter

A team of Polish Army doctors, nurses and paramedics has already arrived in Turkey to help treat victims of the earthquake that devastated the south-eastern part of the country and northern Syria on Monday.

“The Polish medical staff is in Turkey. They will start working today and they will offer assistance to the earthquake victims,” the Polish Defence Ministry announced on Thursday.

“Polish military planes have transported the medical equipment necessary to open a field hospital,” the ministry wrote.

The catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks, which hit Turkey and Syria, have so far claimed the lives of more than 15,000 people.

In addition to 12,873 people killed in Turkey, the country’s disaster management agency said more than 60,000 have been injured. More than 2,900 people have been reported dead on the Syrian side of the border.

Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday that the team was composed of experienced medical personnel who participated in medical missions to Lombardy in Italy and Chicago during the coronavirus pandemic.

A 76-strong Polish search and rescue team arrived in Turkey on Tuesday.

The Polish Mining Group (PGG) has said it will send 50 mine rescuers to Turkey to aid rescue teams already on the spot.