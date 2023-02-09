Disney to lay off 7,000 employees

Walt Disney Co announced a sweeping corporate restructuring on Wednesday, that will result in 7,000 people losing their jobs as part of an effort to achieve USD 5.5 billion in cost savings.

The layoffs represent an estimated 3.6 percent of Disney’s global workforce.

The media company, which is under pressure to turn a profit, said it would reorganize into three segments: an entertainment unit that encompasses film, television, and streaming; a sports-focused ESPN unit; and Disney parks, experiences, and products.

According to Disney CEO Robert Iger, Disney plans to cut USD 2.5 billion in “non-content costs” meaning sales, general administrative expenses, and other operating costs. Another USD 3 billion in savings would come from reductions in non-sports content (ESPN), including layoffs.

The company said the restructuring would streamline operations, reducing costs and making its business more efficient.

Disney’s net income in 2022 came in at USD 1.279 billion, below analyst estimates of USD 1.429 billion. Revenue hit USD 23.512 billion, ahead of Wall Street estimates of USD 23.4 billion.

Media companies on a downward trend

Disney is the latest media company, after Warner Bros Discovery and Netflix, to announce job cuts in response to slowing subscriber growth and increased competition for streaming viewers.

Disney earlier reported its first quarterly decrease in subscriptions for its Disney+ streaming media unit which lost more than USD 1 billion.

The last time Disney made cuts was during the height of the pandemic, when it announced in November 2020 that it would lay off 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks. The cuts took place in the first half of fiscal 2021.

This marks Disney’s third restructuring in five years. It reorganized its business in 2018 to accelerate the growth of its streaming business, and again in 2020, to further spur streaming’s growth.