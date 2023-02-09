In this episode of „Rock Rachon,” we talked with two former soldiers – Col. Jeffrey Fischer (ret.), who has a 30-year military career behind him as an Electronic Warfare Officer in the USAF, and former sniper and Reconnaissance Expert Nuno Felix. The discussions concerned what handing over of the aircraft would bring along for Ukraine and for Russia, as well as Ukrainian special ops.
Rock Rachon 08.02
