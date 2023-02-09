LIVE: Day 351 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

In East Ukraine, Russian forces were trying to take full control of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Ukrainian military command said in its morning report on Thursday. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops maintained offensives in the regions of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Vuhledar.

07:17 CET

⚡️ISW: Russia regains initiative, begins next major offensive in Luhansk Oblast.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the pace of Russian operations along the Svatove-Kreminna line in western Luhansk Oblast has significantly increased over the past week.

07:09 CET

⚡️Biden: Aid to Ukraine is 'open-ended.'

U.S. President Joe Biden also said in an interview with PBS NewsHour on Feb. 8 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has “already lost Ukraine,” adding that Putin believed wrongly that NATO would not respond to Russia's invasion.

07:00 CET

Ukraine expects another major invasion in the next 10 days – Foreign Policy, citing a Ukrainian military official

Russia has concentrated hundreds of thousands of troops in the east of the country and has started to prepare for the upcoming offensive.

