A Belarusian court has sentenced Polish minority activist and journalist Andrzej Poczobut to eight years in prison. Human rights organizations say this is another instance of repression against Poles in the country. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London to take part in a series of high-level meetings.



Our guest today was Cengiz Kamil Fırat, Turkish ambassador to Poland, with whom we discussed the recent quake in Turkey and Syria, which left over 11,000 people dead.