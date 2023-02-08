Zelenskyy calls on West to provide Ukraine with fighter jets

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Britain and other Western countries to send Ukraine “wings for freedom” – fighter jets to help turn the tide against Russia’s offensive.

Western countries have promised deliveries of tanks, armored infantry vehicles, and long-range rocket systems but they are so far refusing to deliver military aircraft.





Britain said it will consider sending such gear to Ukraine and is ready to start training Ukrainian fighter pilots to fly “sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future”.





Now the question is which jets London could send, knowing that such a decision would begin a long-term supply process and probably not respond to Ukraine’s urgent military needs.





“The first step in being able to provide advanced aircraft is to have soldiers or aviators that are capable of using them. That is a process that takes some time. We’ve started that process today,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at an army camp in Dorset, southwest England.





Britain promised to intensify deliveries to help Ukraine fight the Russian offensive.





“I appeal to you and the world, with simple yet important words – combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom,” President Zelenskyy said.





During the meetings, Zelenskyy said via an interpreter that he had heard from the British leader “the desire to provide fighter jets.”





Just after the statements, the Kremlin-controlled TASS agency cited Russia’s embassy to the United Kingdom, warning that any delivery of British fighter jets to Ukraine would have serious military and political ramifications.



