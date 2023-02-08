The widows of Donbas residents forcibly drafted into the Russian army to fight against Ukraine were given second-hand fur coats as a death benefit. The UNIAN news agency has recently published footage showing the women thanking the government for the “gifts.”
Break the Fake 08.02
