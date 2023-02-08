The 30th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has successfully repulsed Russian attacks near Krasna Hora, in the Donetsk region. Corpses and smashed remains of military equipment are a common sight in the east of Ukraine, where the fighting is still the fiercest.
Military Mind 08.02
The 30th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has successfully repulsed Russian attacks near Krasna Hora, in the Donetsk region. Corpses and smashed remains of military equipment are a common sight in the east of Ukraine, where the fighting is still the fiercest.