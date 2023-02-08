Polish, German defence ministers set up meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

The news was announced by the German defence minister, Boris Pistorius, after talks with Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish defence minister, in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Kay Nietfeld/PAP/DPA

The Polish and German defence ministers have agreed to hold a meeting with their Ukrainian counterpart next week.

Apart from their Ukrainian counterpart, the meeting will also be attended by representatives of countries that have agreed to join the coalition of tank providers for Ukraine, according to Pistorius.

“We also have a joint project with Poland, namely we’ll deliver Leopard 2A6 tanks and Poland will send 2A4s, and we have agreed with our colleague Mariusz (Błaszczak – PAP), that we’ll meet next week with Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, and we’ll invite to the meeting the countries that will make up the Leopard 24A tanks coalition,” Pistorius said.