Polish parliament greenlights judicial reform, eyes turn to president

Polish lawmakers on Wednesday cleared the way for judicial reform legislation intended to unblock European Union funds to land on the president Andrzej Duda’s desk, but questions remained over whether he would sign it into law.



The lower house of parliament rejected amendments to the law proposed by the upper house, meaning it will go to President Andrzej Duda in its original form.

The legislation assumes that disciplinary and immunity cases of judges would be decided by the Supreme Administrative Court (NSA), instead of the Supreme Court’s Chamber of Professional Responsibility, as is currently the case.

Among other things, the Supreme Administrative Court is also to take over the authority to decide so-called immunity cases of judges of all courts.

In addition, the amendment provides for fundamental changes regarding the so-called test of a judge’s independence and impartiality, which would also be partly handled by the NSA.

Judiciary reform is one of the “milestones”, set by the European Commission, that Poland needs to accomplish before it receives EUR 23.9 bn in grants and EUR 11.5 bn in cheap loans from the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund.

The EC has blocked Poland’s access to the funding due to a rule-of-law dispute, despite the Commission’s approval of Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO), which outlines how the government will spend the money.