Poland summons Belarus’ charge d’affaires after journalist’s conviction

Poland summoned the Belarusian envoy after Andrzej Poczobut, a journalist of Polish origin, was sentenced to eight years in prison by the court in Minsk. According to Poland’s MFA, the verdict was politically motivated.

A court in Grodno has sentenced Andrzej Poczobut, a journalist, and activist for the Polish minority in Belarus, to eight years behind bars.

Andrzej Poczobut was convicted of “instigating hatred against religious and national groups and rehabilitating Nazism” after his arrest in March 2021.





“The politically motivated show trial and today’s verdict are a clear testimony to the anti-Polish actions of the Belarusian authorities,” the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement.





“We denounce the unjust sentence handed down by the court of an authoritarian state,” the statement adds.





The tense relations between Poland and Belarus got even worse after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is participating in the aggression as Moscow’s closest ally and logistic partner.





Poland has also condemned Belarus for creating a migration crisis on its eastern border and for the destruction of Polish graves.





Many citizens of Belarus have Polish origins, as a large part of the country was forming the territory of interwar Poland until the borders were redrawn after World War II.