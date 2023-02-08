How to identify a Russian troll? Pro-Kremlin strategies on the Internet.

It happens that the message is bolstered by authentic supporters of the Russian narrative or those ill- disposed towards Ukraine. The first are scarce but loud; the latter prevail in number, being often linked with the so-called Borderlands milieus.

We have all probably heard of Internet trolls. Above all – about Russian trolls though the trolling itself was known earlier. It was being described as deliberate activity aimed at shaping emotions (mostly at inspiring anger or reluctance) as well as beliefs and opinions of others. Russian trolls are primarily interested in influencing the opinions of others and the emotions that accompany the reading of their posts are only meant to serve this purpose.

Facebook has as many as 2 billion 960 million users worldwide. In Poland it is over 24 million people (data is contradictory – from 18 to 27 million). Twitter has fewer users but many of them are politicians, journalists and experts. Hence a great temptation to make use of these media. And the Russians are very effective at it.

Take to Russia

In the “Polish case” Moscow has several objectives. The simplest and most obvious is to generate pro-Russian emotions. However, it is extremely difficult for a number a reasons. First of all, Poles traditionally dislike Russia and the Russians. Even before the Russian aggression against Ukraine CBOS [an important opinion polling institute in Poland] conducted a survey which showed that 38% Poles resented the Russian nation. Pro-Russian sympathies were declared by 29% of the respondents, and 27% said they were indifferent.

Only the Arabs came out worse than the Russians. The Ukrainians can count on the sympathy of 41% and antipathy of 27% of the respondents. Now, presumably the dislike for the Russians and liking for the Ukrainians have increased. Secondly, historically speaking we have dreadful experiences with Russia, be it tsarist, Soviet or contemporary.

If so, the Russian propagandists have set themselves another target: to discourage Poles form helping Ukraine, including Ukrainian migrants. It’s worth adding that although they have difficulty getting through to Ukrainians, they are setting themselves a target in this field too: to make Ukrainian citizens ill-disposed towards Poland and the Poles. But that’s another issue.

Trolls play an important role here. This is a well-coordinated activity. Not later than ten years ago the so-called troll farms, i.e. sui generis “fake news factories” came into being. There is this famous, Petersburg-based, Internet Research Agency, initially housed in Olgino on the outskirts of this city – it’s the best-known institution of this kind. The trolls published and publish thousands of posts and comments on the Internet every day. It’s not an easy job, but the rewards are generous.

Read the rest in TVP Weekly.