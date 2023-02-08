German, Polish, Ukrainian Def Ministers to meet next week: Pistorius

“We agreed with Mariusz Błaszczak that next week we would meet together with Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov; we will also invite the countries that will form the Leopard tank coalition to this meeting,” said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who is paying an official visit to Poland.

The German politician is in Warsaw, where he met with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak and the head of the National Security Bureau Minister Jacek Siewiera. Pistorius told the media about the importance of actions in support of Ukraine, “especially German and European, as well as American.”





“As Germany, we are helping with the expected deliveries of Leopard 1A5 tanks, which will come from industrial resources of the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark. It is a very positive development that in this way we will increase the defense capabilities of Ukraine,” said the German defense minister.





“We also have a joint project with Poland, namely – we will deliver the Leopard 2A6, Polish 2A4 and we agreed with our colleague Mariusz that together with Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, we will meet next week and invite these countries to a meeting that will form a coalition of Leopard 24A tanks,” Pistorius has announced.





He also recalled that during his recent visit to Ukraine, he met with Ukrainian soldiers that train to operate German military equipment – including Leopard tanks and Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles, which Germany transferred to Ukraine in October and November 2022. As he pointed out, Ukrainian soldiers are currently moving to the training ground in Münster, where they will learn how to operate Leopard tanks.





The German politician said that the Ukrainians “teach Russia a lesson in terms of determination and courage.”





“I look at Ukraine’s achievements with humility and great respect,” he stressed, adding that meetings with Ukrainian soldiers made him realize how important it is for NATO countries to support Ukraine.