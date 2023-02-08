Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was ordered to be killed by Iran in 1989 because of the statements included in his writing, has published his first novel since the knife attack in August 2022. The book has so far appeared in the U.S. and the UK.
Pulse of Culture 08.02
Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was ordered to be killed by Iran in 1989 because of the statements included in his writing, has published his first novel since the knife attack in August 2022. The book has so far appeared in the U.S. and the UK.