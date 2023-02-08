Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard ‘might harm gamers,’ watchdog says

Britain placed another hurdle in the way of Microsoft’s USD 69 bn mega purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard, saying it could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation.



The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday that the biggest-ever deal in gaming, announced a year ago, could result in higher prices, fewer choices and less innovation for millions of players, as well as stifling competition in cloud gaming.

It said Activision’s flagship “Call of Duty” franchise was important in driving competition between consoles, and Microsoft could benefit by making the game exclusive to Xbox, or only available on PlayStation under materially worse conditions.

The UK government's Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has said that Microsoft and Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard could harm gamers. https://t.co/Tm8YpoYdib pic.twitter.com/V1jBm9vu9b

— IGN (@IGN) February 8, 2023

The deal is being scrutinized in the United States and Europe as well as in Britain, where the CMA showed its willingness to take-on big tech in 2021 when it blocked Facebook-owner Meta’s acquisition of Giphy.

In December, the U.S. moved to block the deal, citing Microsoft’s record of hoarding valuable gaming content. The Federal Trade Commission has set a hearing before a judge for August this year.

The EU is also readying a statement of objections about the deal, sources told Reuters last month.

Microsoft has pledged to keep “Call of Duty” on PlayStation. The popularity of the first-person shooter franchise is undimmed nearly two decades after launch, with the latest installment achieving USD 1 bn sales in its first 10 days in October.

But the U.S. tech giant has said the deal is about more than “Call of Duty”.

It has said buying the company that also makes “Overwatch” and “Candy Crush” would charge its growth in mobile, PC, and cloud gaming, as well as consoles, helping it compete with the likes of Tencent and Sony.

Sony, however, has led opposition to the deal, saying last year that it was “bad for competition, bad for the gaming industry and bad for gamers themselves.”