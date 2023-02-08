Russians will be winning ‘medals of blood’ if allowed in Olympics: Ukraine’s Usyk

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has appealed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in hopes to ban Russia from competing at the Olympic Games. The athlete sees the medals they could win in Paris next year as covered with the blood of his fellow citizens, who have been killed since last year’s Russian aggression on Ukraine.

“You want to allow Russian athletes to compete at the Olympics. Russian armed forces invaded our country and are killing civilians,” the athlete said in a statement to IOC President Thomas Bach.





“The Russian army is killing Ukrainian athletes and coaches and destroying sports grounds as well as sports halls. The medals that Russian athletes are going to win are medals of blood, deaths and tears,” he appealed.





Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Olympic Games in Paris over the IOC’s plan to let Russian and Belarusian athletes return back to international competition.





Russians have competed as neutrals in the past three Olympics, as punishment for state-backed doping.





The Paris 2024 Olympic Games organizers say they will abide with the IOC’s decision on Russian and Belarusian athletes’ participation in the Games.