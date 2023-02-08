Polish military medical mission begins its work in Turkey

The Polish military medical mission is beginning its work in Turkey today and will be bringing aid to the victims of the earthquake – in this way we strengthen our allied solidarity with Turkey, Polish deputy PM and defense minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Wednesday.



He reiterated that the 52-person strong team sent to provide aid is made up of doctors, nurses and paramedics from the Wroclaw Military Field Hospital. “They are experienced medics who participated in medical missions in Lombardy (Kyrgyzstan) and Chicago during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.

Wojsko Polskie pomoże Turcji w walce ze skutkami trzęsienia ziemi. Dzis kierujemy tam personel medyczny z Wojskowego Szpitala Polowego z Wrocławia, łącznie 52 osoby, w tym lekarze, pielęgniarki i ratownicy medyczni. Do 🇹🇷wyleci także mobilny punkt pomocy wraz z wyposażeniem. pic.twitter.com/g4dW9NO97M

— Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) February 8, 2023

He went on to say that the medics will be setting up a field hospital on Thursday morning at a location that will be designated by the Turkish services.

“This is our contribution. In this way, we strengthen our allied solidarity with Turkey,” Błaszczak stressed.

Four teams from Poland, including dozens of firefighters, are already working on the ground. They are assisted by specially trained dogs, and the search and rescue operation is scheduled to continue for several more days.

Monday’s magnitude 7.8 quake, followed hours later by a second quake almost as powerful, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, killing thousands and injuring tens of thousands, and has left countless people homeless in Turkey and northern Syria.