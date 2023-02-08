Int’l prosecutors found “strong indications” Putin was involved in MH17 downing

International prosecutors said on Wednesday they had found “strong indications” that Russian leader Vladimir Putin approved the use in Ukraine of a Russian missile system that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

At the same time, they deemed evidence of Putin’s and other Russian officials’ involvement not concrete enough to follow with a criminal conviction. They decided that they would end their probe without further prosecutions.

Russia has washed its hands of any involvement with the downing of the civilian airliner, which killed 298 passengers and crew.

“The investigation has now reached its limit,” prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer told a news conference in The Hague. “The findings are insufficient for the prosecution of new suspects.”

For helping arrange the Russian BUK missile system that was used to shoot the plane down in November, a Dutch court convicted two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader of murder. Tried in absentia, all of the three men remain at large.

Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province when the plane was shot down.

While Russia had annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, it denied military involvement in fighting in Donetsk at that time. However, in the framework of the conviction of the three men in November, the Dutch court ruled that Russia had in fact had “overall control” of separatist forces in Donetsk starting from May 2014.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said they could not identify the specific soldiers responsible for firing the missile system that took the plane down, which came from Russia’s 53rd brigade in Kursk.