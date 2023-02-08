Polish rescuers save nine from Turkish earthquake rubble just hours after arriving

Dispatched to the town of Besni a town of around 70,000 habitants located in the northeast of Gaziantep where the earthquake's epicenter was, by Wednesday morning, the rescue group had rescued nine people.

Andrzej Bartkowiak/Twitter

Polish firefighters helping search for earthquake victims in Turkey have already saved nine lives.

Consisting of 76 firefighters and eight trained dogs, the HUSAR Poland group landed in Turkey on Tuesday, February 7 just after midnight Warsaw time.

Consisting of 76 firefighters and eight trained dogs, the HUSAR Poland group landed in Turkey on Tuesday, February 7 just after midnight Warsaw time.Andrzej Bartkowiak/TwitterThey were immediately dispatched to the town of Besni a town of around 70,000 habitants located in the northeast of Gaziantep, where the earthquake’s epicenter was.

The town had been devastated by the quake which toppled a number of buildings, including multi-family housing.

Their search for people trapped under the rubble began at around 15h local time, a few hours later, the Chief Commandant of the State Fire Service announced that the Polish rescuers had saved their first person.

Before midnight, the State Fire Service they had managed to take five more people from the rubble.Andrzej Bartkowiak/Twitter

Before midnight, the State Fire Service they had managed to take five more people from the rubble.

The Commander in Chief of the Polish fire department (PSP), Andrzej Bartkowiak wrote on Twitter: “More living people, a young girl and a family of 4 (parents and two children) were evacuated.

“Total balance – so far HUSAR Poland has extracted 8 people alive. Well done ✌🏻💪🏻👍🏻❤️🚒🇹🇷🇵🇱 the heart is growing.”

By Wednesday morning, the group had rescued nine people.Andrzej Bartkowiak/Twitter

Later, the Spokesman of the Headquarters of the PSP Brig. Karol Kierzkowski reported on the night of February 7 to February 8 that several more people were located under the rubble and rescuers were trying to reach them.

By Wednesday morning, the rescue group had rescued nine people.

Bartkowiak added in another Tweet: “5:51 local time 9th person rescued alive (13-year-old girl). Our group is still in action. Another very good news (sic). Bravo✌🏻💪🏻👍🏻❤️🚒🇹🇷🇵🇱.”

The HUSAR rescue team are expected to continue the extreme work for up to seven days.Andrzej Bartkowiak/Twitter

Operating since 1999, The HUSAR rescue team has vast experience, taking part in rescue missions in Haiti, Nepal and Beirut, among others.

In Turkey, they are expected to continue the extreme work for up to seven days.

The death toll on Wednesday morning stood at 8,400 in both Turkey and Syria.